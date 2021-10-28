Eliminating barriers in cancer treatment

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

The launch of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Lusaka caught my attention, particularly regarding the plight of cancer patients and their families. Many things were said by stakeholders who gathered in Lusaka on the eve of the country’s 57th independence anniversary to kick-start awareness activities, but of interest to me was the issue of access to cancer treatment. I learnt about how many people in Zambia succumb to breast cancer and other cancers due to lack of access to affordable treatment. Apparently, breast cancer is one of the common cancers that affect women in Zambia, besides cervical cancer, which is the major killer of women in Zambia, accounting for 33 percent of all cancers in the country. Access to treatment is apparently a major setback to us getting a breakthrough in the anti-cancer crusade, especially for the majority Zambians who cannot afford to pay for treatment locally and abroad. From what I gather, the erratic supply of cancer reagents at the Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) presents patients with two undesirable options – to procure drugs from chemists at exorbitant prices, or to endure the pain of cancer diseases while waiting for supplies to roll in as and when government makes them available. Because chemotherapy reagents are often out of stock, some cancer patients who can afford opt to make private arrangements to buy from the chemists, while others choose to import them from cheaper sources, though not all that cheap. However, the drugs are so expensive that not even the middle class could afford to buy their own medicines, so eventually, families get impoverished to keep their relatives alive. Launching the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, who is matron of the Breakthrough Cancer Trust, asked Government to make the treatment of all cancers free of charge to save the lives of people who die due to lack of access to treatment. She lamented the high cost at which cancer treatment is accessed in Zambia, with a call on Government to eliminate barriers to treatment. Dr Mwanawawa made the appeal in Lusaka where she officiated at an outreach activity for breast cancer awareness where members of the public were given an opportunity to undergo free screening for cancers of the breast, cervix and prostate. The event was organised by Rotary Club of Maluba, Teal Sisters and Breakthrough Cancer Trust to raise awareness on breast cancer and other common cancers as the world commemorates Breast Cancer Month. For your information, every October, the world comes together to commemorate the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, basically to create awareness regarding one of the common cancers in women and also look at its impact on individuals and societies. So, it is against this backdrop that the Saturday event was held in Lusaka, during which time the former first lady raised concern about the plight of cancer patients and their families. When she appealed to Government to make the treatment of all cancers free of charge, I agreed with her 100 percent, having seen how some cancer patients in our country go through a painful process of battling cancer without adequate access to both radiotherapy and chemotherapy. My immediate reaction was like, if breast cancer, or any other cancer for that matter, is a leading source of public health concern, why not make its treatment free of charge? And if we have managed to roll out anti-retroviral therapy (ART) around the country, and at no cost, what would stop us from equally making cancer treatment free of charge? I also took into account the concerns of speakers at the event who pointed out that there has been a notable spike in cancer diseases in Zambia. If indeed we have witnessed a surge in cancer diseases and we have a lot of people dying from common cancers due to lack of access to treatment, why can’t government come in and remove all barriers to treatment?

Perhaps the argument could be that if ART was made available to all Zambians regardless of social status, what is stopping us from according cancer patients the same treatment? Well, I decided to visit the CDH and just get the truth regarding cancer treatment from the grapevine. Well, what I gathered is that both radiotherapy and chemotherapy for cancer is free of charge. According to my sources, CDH has never charged for treatment of cancer patients since the hospital was opened.

However, the real challenge is that equipment used for radiotherapy has run down, leaving the hospital with only one machine against a backlog of many, many patients waiting to undergo treatment at CDH. The other machines that the hospital had have broken down because they have been in use for more than 10 years without proper maintenance.

Information from the grapevine indicates that when radiotherapy equipment has been in use for such a long time, without proper maintenance, then a health facility should be thinking of buying new equipment. Under the current scenario where only one machine is working, CDH is overwhelmed by the backlog of patients that need to undergo radiotherapy. Those who can afford to seek radiotherapy treatment outside the country are referred to South Africa and Tanzania. The queue for radiotherapy is discouragingly long because even private health facilities have been sending their patients to the public health facility. And talking of chemotherapy, treatment is equally free of charge but the challenge has been that there are usually no cancer drugs in public hospitals. Right now, the situation is so bad that only those who can afford to buy their own drugs are being treated for cancer at the CDH. From what I gathered, chemotherapy reagents are so expensive that some people cannot afford to buy the drugs from private suppliers. However, when the drugs are available, CDH provides chemotherapy free of charge, except to clients from other countries. Unfortunately, chemotherapy reagents are often out of stock, and when they are in stock, they run out within a short period of time. Usually, cancer patients find themselves between the proverbial rock and hard place because of the condition in which the equipment is, coupled with the erratic supply of chemotherapy reagents. However, my sources insist that “we don‘t charge for both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. For some tests, yes we charge and some tests are very expensive. But treatment is free, we only charge foreigners.” My informers felt that if government institutions were charging for cancer treatment, maybe their equipment wouldn’t run down. They could have been using the income from user fees to maintain equipment and, better still, invest in new equipment. However, I disagreed with their suggestion of charging cancer patients for treatment because as they said, cancer treatment is normally very expensive. The introduction of user fees at CDH would further deny people access to treatment. In my view, Government needs to come in as soon as possible and make cancer treatment accessible and affordable too. CDH needs new equipment and a steady supply of cancer drugs. This has to be done as soon as possible, because right now the situation is bad, apparently due to the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare system. We also need well-wishers to come on board and join the noble campaign against breast cancer and many other common cancers in women and men. These are my thoughts as we commemorate the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Email:eshonga@

