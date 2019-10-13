Elikem to tailor Zambia Fashion Week

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AWARD-WINNING Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem, known for his brand name The Tailor, is expected to grace this year’s Zambia Fashion Week which will run from Thursday to Saturday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Elikem, who will be a celebrity guest designer at the annual event, is also known for his time in Big Brother Africa: The Chase, in which he finished third as well as for his acting roles in several movies such as Silver Rain, Princess Natasha, Joy of Natasha and Happy Deathday.

A one-time official designer for the Ghanaian national football team, Elikem’s self-named clothing line went on sale in Le BHV Marais, a department store which is conveniently located on Dubai’s City Walk, one of Dubai’s newest urban shopping areas, in February this year.

His presence at the Zambia Fashion Week comes after