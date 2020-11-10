Eligibility law clear, maintain peace – Mususu

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ELIGIBILITY of President Edgar Lungu to contest next year’s general elections should be left to competent judges to avoid claims and counter-claims which might risk the country’s peace and unity, a clergyman has said.

Some opposition political parties and individuals are rekindling the debate despite the Constitutional Court ruling on eligibility.

In an interview yesterday, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) board chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu said peace and unity are more important than the varying interpretations on the eligibility of President Lungu.

“On who is eligible or not, I think the law is clear on that. Our advice is that as ruling and opposition [political parties] make claims and counter-claims, we should not risk our peace and unity which defines us in our motto, One, Zambia, One nation,” the cleric said.

He said what is cardinal currently is for Zambians to turn up in numbers and