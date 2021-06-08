Eligibility case settled – lawyers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court should dismiss with costs a case Legal Resources Foundation Limited (LRFL) and two others are challenging President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest this year’s general elections because the petition is an abuse of the court. As the court delivers a verdict on Friday, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka submitted yesterday during hearing of the matter that the petition against the head of State should be thrown out because it is an abuse of the court. Mr Kalaluka said this is because the court already pronounced itself over President Lungu’s eligibility in a ruling of 2018. “The petitioners have failed to show why this court should vacate its decision [of 2018]. “The petitioners should, therefore, CLICK TO READ MORE