Eligibility case in-and-out

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has applied to be joined to a case Chapter One Foundation Limited and academician Sishuwa Sishuwa are challenging President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August 12 general elections.

Mr Kalaluka says the public interest in the matter is reason enough for him to be joined to the petition and that the court has powers to grant his plea.

This is according to an application for joined filed yesterday.

While the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) had discontinued two matters in the Constitutional Court regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility and that of the 12 running mates to the Presidential candidates who filed their nominations last week for the August 12 general elections, the same two cases have been restored by Chapter One and Sishuwa.

"Take notice that the petitioner [LRF] hereby wholly discontinues this petition against the