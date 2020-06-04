Eleven Mambwe schools fail to open

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mambwe

ELEVEN community schools in Mambwe which have examination classes have not opened because most pupils cannot afford face masks, district education board secretary Theresa Ngoma has revealed.

Schools reopened on Monday for learners in examination classes following a directive by President Edgar Lungu last month.

Ms Ngoma said the schools, which also have no hand washing facilities, among required materials, have been given a two-day ultimatum by health authorities to meet the requirements.

She said the donation of 2,500 face masks and assorted materials by Neria's Investments Limited to schools in the district is timely as pupils will now