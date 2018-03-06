Elephants destroy crops

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chama

ELEPHANTS have destroyed several maize fields in Chama district in Muchinga Province, leaving the farmers devastated.

Human-animal conflicts in Chama is rife because most of the land in the district is under a game management area.

The elephants have destroyed most of the maize fields cultivated along the Luangwa River in Lunzi ward and are harassing the local people.

Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma said in an interview yesterday that the Ministry of Agriculture is yet to determine the extent of the damage.

“Our elephants have destroyed the maize fields for farmers here in Chama. The maize fields destroyed are along the banks of the river,” Mr Ngoma said.

He said the population of elephants in the area has grown, posing a threat to human life.

Mr Ngoma said the local farming community is devastated because the maize… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/