Electronic platform to enhance financial inclusion launched

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

COOPERATIVES will have easy access to National Association of Savings and Credit Unions (NASCU)’s K30 million revolving fund following the launch of a singular electronic payment system to enhance financial inclusion.

The electronic platform, which went live on October 1, 2019, will provide members with a secure, efficient, transparent electronic accounts and member management system.

NASCU director William Kanyika said the platform will cater for 1.5 million Savings and