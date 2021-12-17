Electricity fee adjustment for rich welcome

THE issue of access to electricity is becoming more crucial both at domestic and industrial levels in this digital age. Many things are now done by computer or mobile phones which require electricity to get powered.

As a matter of fact, electricity is no longer a preserve of the rich but majority of the poor or low-income earners consider electricity as a catalyst to earning an income as attested by those who run barbershops and salons in townships. However, consumers of this commodity have always found themselves caught up in the dynamics of pricing mechanisms by the power utility, Zesco. Minister of Energy Peter Kapala understands the feelings of the poor going by his disclosure that Government is considering coming up with a scheme to have high-income earners start paying K5,000 for Zesco electricity connectivity. Currently both the poor and the rich are paying K700 to Zesco for electricity connectivity. The downside to this scenario is that, given the increase in the population of people who need electricity, those in high-income brackets can afford to influence some individuals at the company to have their properties connected to electricity quickly. Many people who are in the low-income bracket struggle to find K700 to pay for electricity connection, which is why you find that the majority on the waiting list are from poor communities. Therefore, we commend Government for thinking about the poor, who have been yearning to have electricity to improve their living standards. Despite paying the connection fee of K700, a lot of people in down-trodden areas have been waiting to be connected to electricity for over one year. Indeed the planned changes to the Zesco electricity connectivity fees will go a long way in changing people’s lives in many townships. This is not to say that rich people don’t have problems to deserve a fair electricity connectivity fee, but their burden is far less than that of residents in high-density areas who are barely surviving. The scheme comes at the right time as Government is considering removing subsidies on electricity just as it has done on fuel. According to Mr Kapala, high-income earners will have to pay more to cover the other areas to balance up. “These are the measures we are putting in place so that we can sort out this issue of people paying but having to wait for years to be connected. We want people to be first come, first serve. You pay today, they will give you time, maybe three months in which you will be connected,” Mr Kapala said when he paid a courtesy call on Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa yesterday. Mr Kapala said Government intends to have a team of independent SMEs that will be tasked by Zesco to do the installations on its behalf for faster connectivity and also for the purposes of creating jobs. With President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision to grow the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), there is need for Zesco to improve on the time they take to connect electricity to people’s properties. The delays create disharmony between clients and the power utility to the point where some people demand a refund for their fees. Notwithstanding the financial challenges the company is facing, people should receive good value for what they have paid for. In this time of hardships compounded by COVID-19, clients especially in poor communities cannot afford to wait for electricity connection for over a year. Most people who have been retrenched because of the impact of coronavirus by some companies, restaurants and bars are either engaged in welding businesses or they are running barbershops.

These newly-found occupations among people require uninterrupted electricity supply, without which the economy of the communities will collapse and breed crime. In this digital age, fair approach to electricity connectivity will not only empower youths but also increase the chances of learners to access the needed information in their education pursuits. It is our hope that the minister will fulfil the plans put in place to strike a balance between the rich and the poor in so far as electricity is concerned. We urge Zesco that as it will be implementing this measure when it comes into fruition, it will be important to identify people who really need to be charged higher electricity fees so that some people are not categorised as rich when they are not.