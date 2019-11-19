Electrician says Chimese is owner of houses

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AN ELECTRICIAN has told a magistrate that former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Eric Chimese is the owner of nine houses and a two-storey flat in Ibex Hill because he used to visit the premises when he was installing electric fittings in the properties.

Meanwhile, the State has asked the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court to revoke Chita Lodge director James Chungu’s bond for allegedly interfering with a witness CLICK TO READ MORE