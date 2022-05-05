Electric batteries: What Africa needs

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

AS THE continent’s biggest producers of the red metal, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have continued to play a key role in copper supply predominately used in electronics and wiring due to its high conductivity. In the wake of the global transition towards a de-carbonised world and renewable energy, the demand for electric vehicles on the international market has picked up significantly in recent years. Despite Zambia and DRC holding significant reserves of strategic minerals such as cobalt, lithium, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper, phosphorous, aluminium, and iron, which could support the emergence of a robust regional value chain for batteries, electric cars, and renewable energy, the resources have not fuelled economic transformation. It is sad to note that the two metal powerhouse only capture gains from digging up and sale of raw minerals. In an effort to change this perception, Zambia and the DRC struck a deal last week to start manufacturing electric batteries. The deal, signed in Lusaka, was witnessed by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi. The two leaders emphasised that this was the right way of providing employment for the people and taking out the shame of poverty from the African continent. “This is just the beginning. You will see more deliberate steps to change the narrative and then the rest will follow,” President Hichilema said. Mr Hichilema said the signing of the initiatives was just the first step but that more transactions and deliveries must be realised as soon as possible. With the two countries being home to at least 80 percent of minerals required for production of electric car batteries, President Tshisekedi emphasised the need for African countries to pool their resources to unlock their economic potential. “It is important for us to work together so that we can be more strengthened and be masters of our destiny,” he said. In November 2021, the DRC leader hosted a multi-stakeholder business forum to foster the development of a robust electric vehicle battery (EVB) and renewable energy value chain and market in Africa to which President Hichilema was invited. The two leaders committed to implement the joint EVB between Zambia and the DRC. The forum also recommended to foster the development of mineral-based industrialisation and regional value chains within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area by exploring product complementarity, realising economies of scale, and expanding intra-African trade in intermediate and finished goods and services. In light of the foregoing, the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) have partnered with the two countries to develop a collaborative value chain effort. Afrieximbank will serve as the project’s principal lender, while UNECA will provide technical assistance. Afreximbank representative Andrew Masuwa explained that the institution’s interventions would include project preparation and project finance facilities, equity investments, trade finance and guarantees, as well as advisory services. “The visionary aspirations of the two governments demonstrate [that] a paradigm shift is underway,” Mr Masuwa. UNECA also noted that the project provides a golden opportunity for the two countries to move from their historic status as exporters of cheap raw materials to manufacturer and supplier of battery precursors and the related knowledge-based services. UNECA Sub-Regional Office for Central Africa director Jean Mastaki, who spoke on behalf of executive secretary Vera Songwe said adding value to the battery minerals, through an inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, will allow the two countries to pave the way to a robust, resilient and inclusive growth pattern, which will create jobs for millions of the population, mostly the young people. The project will be located in special economic zones in the provinces of Katanga and Copperbelt, which are both rich in smart minerals. Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, who was the lead minister in signing the agreement on behalf of Zambia, said, “The era of electric vehicles is in sight, and batteries are poised to become a leading power source mobility.” Mr Mulenga also expressed confidence that the cooperation agreement will enhance the productive capacity of both countries to stimulate growth across all sectors, create jobs and other business opportunities, including strengthening bilateral agreements. Equally, the DRC minister responsible for Industry, Julien Kahongya, who led his delegation during the signing ceremony, noted that electric batteries will be the most consumed industrial products in the world by 2050 with combined vehicle market of about US$10 billion.

“Our rich endowments of strategic minerals offer an opportunity for the African continent to be at the heart of the dynamic battery value chain as well as the economic revolution driven by the development of electric vehicles,” he said.

Other agreements were signed by two ministers of Finance from both countries and ministers of Mines too. Confident that the project will increase foreign exchange in the long run, Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya said continued reliance on copper exports earnings has made the countries vulnerable to the international metal price shocks. Dr Kalyalya said the central bank stands ready to ensure that financial institutions help provide resources to make the project successful. Higher learning institutions have also pledged their support in research to design and develop the battery precursor and the battery required for subsequent mass production and sale. In this regard, the University of Zambia is working with the University of Lubumbashi, Copperbelt University, UNECA and the Steinbeis Global Institute (SGIT) of Germany in the geological investigations and research to identify the presence and location of the requisite mineral resources as well as refining routes necessary to provide the battery sector its required mineral inputs. And Zambia Association of Manufacturers, which has been advocating for mineral beneficiation and value addition, said the deal sets a solid platform for mineral value chains and exports of value-added mineral goods from both nations. Association president Ashua Sagar said the manufacturing of batteries will further boost the image of the two countries as those moving towards industrialisation. "Developing a joint country value chain will drive job creation, which in turn drives consumption of already existing products and service providers," he said. To conclude the meeting, a joint communique was read by Mr Mulenga and his Congolese counterpart, Mr Kahongya, agreeing to set up Zambia-DRC Battery Council whose Executive Committee will be composed of the two heads of state, UNECA, Afreximbank and the governance body of a technical committee in charge of monitoring and evaluation of the initiative. With the agreement signed, it is hoped that the two countries will create the value chain for the production of electric batteries that will change the ball game in the mining industry.