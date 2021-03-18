Electoral dates changed

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FILING of nominations for all candidates in the August 12 general elections has been rescheduled in view of the dissolution of Parliament on May 14 this year.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano told a media briefing yesterday that filing nominations will now be done after the dissolution of Parliament.

Presidential nominations, which should have taken place from May 10 to 14, will now be done from May 17 to 20, while those for parliamentary candidates have been moved from May 11 to 17.

“The calendar has been revised to accommodate provisions of the dissolution of Parliament, which has been set for May 14, 2021. Procedurally, nominations should be held after dissolution of Parliament,” Mr Nshindano said.

He also said payment of nomination fees will be done