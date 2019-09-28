El Mukuka to rockCorona SunSets

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

LOCAL house music icon El Mukuka will today become the first Zambian to perform at the prestigious Corona SunSets Festival when he makes an appearance at the picturesque Shongweni Club in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Corona SunSets is a series of global music festivals celebrating what they call the transformative power of sunset. The festivals are held at some of the world's most iconic beaches, mountains, and city centres.