El Mukuka goes Ultra

WHAT a way to start the year.

Popular Greek-Zambian house music disc jockey and producer El Mukuka has signed an artiste deal with Ultra Records, one of the world’s largest dance music labels headquartered in New York and home to household names such as Kygo, Steve Aoki, Black Coffee and Benny Benassi.

This is undoubtedly another major milestone in the career of the 28-year-old DJ who first appeared on the Zambian scene as a teenage rapper and producer in 2008 on Innocent Kalaluka’s Smooth Talk.

This was before he switched to house music exclusively in 2013 with his debut release Heart that won him a ZNBC Born n’ Bred Music Video Award and country-wide recognition.

After travelling to Boston, Massachusetts in the United States to pursue his music education at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Mukuka returned to Zambia and