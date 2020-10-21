EIZ digs deeper

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) will investigate all shoddy road works in the country and engineers found to have approved such projects will be charged for denting the institution’s image.

EIZ president Abel Ng’andu said the institution has observed that some recently constructed roads are being re-done within a short period despite being approved by engineers, which should not be the case.

Mr Ng’andu said during a press briefing yesterday that despite the shoddy works done on some roads, they are over-priced.

“As EIZ, we will get to the bottom of this. When roads are falling like that, it shows that quality control was compromised. We will be proactive and deal with such matters,” he said.

Mr Ng'andu said the institution will work with the Road Development Agency to ensure quality works and price controls in the