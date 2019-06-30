Eight for Zesco

ROBINSON KUNDA and KELLY NJOMBO, Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

EAGLES 0 (1) ZESCO 0 (3)

THE Super Division transitional season was yesterday decided in a cruel way when Zesco United beat Green Eagles on post-match penalties to lift the eighth title and end the 2018/19 campaign with a double.

The teams battled to a goalless draw in regulation time and Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda was the hero saving two penalties.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/