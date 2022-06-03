Egypt modernisation on course

BENEDICT TEMBO ,Cairo

I WAS pleasantly shocked to see a high number of delegates from sub-Saharan Africa arriving in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, May 13 this year for various programmes. While I was arriving in Egypt for the VIP media programme, others were there for training in maternal health, agriculture and urban planning. My third visit to this North African country has enabled me to appreciate why Egypt has so much capacity to extend to other African countries. In 2007, my stay in the capital, Cairo, was restricted to a military hotel. I hardly saw much of the country despite various visitations. But under a rebranded VIP programme designed for editors, I was this time able to see Cairo, its outskirts, including the iconic port city of Alexandria and the Suez Canal. An ancient city, Cairo is getting modernised daily as the government is upgrading housing, road and rail infrastructure to meet the needs of the ever-growing population. Cairo, like many parts of Egypt, is a serious construction site.

For Cairo, however, with a population of 23 million, no matter of upgrading can salvage the city founded in 2000 BC by a king named Menes, who is reported to have united Upper and Lower Egypt and culminated into its establishment in the 10th century. A city of skyscrapers on limited landscape, covering some 3,085 km of land, Cairo is the melting pot of the Arab world as several people from North Africa and the Middle East have converged there to eke out a living. In a bid to decongest Cairo, the Egyptian government is building a new administrative centre, west of the capital. The ambitious project, which was launched seven years ago and is being led by General Mohamed Abd El-Latief, is progressing fast as the Egyptian authorities set the pace for building the newest administrative capital in Africa. The new administrative capital lies between Cairo and the Suez Gulf, east of Egypt. The new capital, covering a