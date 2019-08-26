Egypt, Japan invest in solar energy

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

A HEADLINE in this newspaper on August 19 that ‘Kariba damn low’ stirred debate not only in Zambia but also across the borders about the correctness of the grammar which some readers misconstrued as incorrect.

After intensive debate, many came to learn not only about the correctness of the pun headline, but also that Kariba Dam, Zambia’s main source of hydropower, is almost drying.

Yes, with the water level in Kariba Dam being damn low, solar energy is seen not just as an alternative source of energy, but a must-have for the wheels of Zambia’s economy to continue turning.

Kariba Dam has only 22 percent of water within its walls.

According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), this is a record low water level in 24 years for a dam with the capacity to store 84 percent of water.