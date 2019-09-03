Efforts to create cashew nerve centre intensify

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

THE smell of bats and picture of dilapidated structures is what would meet the first time visitor to the farmers training centres (FTCs) in Kalabo and Sioma districts.

But today, the two centres, which were almost becoming white elephants, have been given a facelift, thanks to the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP), which the Ministry of Agriculture is promoting in 10 districts of Western Province.Under this project, the Ministry of Agriculture is constructing and rehabilitating buildings as well as installing irrigation and water reticulation systems at a total cost of K25,809,556 in three FTCs in Sioma, Kalabo and Lukulu, including at Namushakende Farmer’s Training Institute in Mongu district.

In a bid to increase food production, which will bring about food security at both household and national level, Government introduced FTCs and Farm Institutes (FIS) like the refurbished ones in Sioma, Kalabo and Mongu, in a number of agriculturally strategic districts.

The purpose of the FTCs and FIS is to facilitate farmer training in improved farm management practices.