Effects of weather patterns on farming

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN the advent of climate change, achieving agricultural productivity requires one to manage uncertainties and adapt to changing scenarios, especially for smallholder farmers in rural areas such as Chama district.

For example, residents of Chizimba village in Chama have had to adapt to perennial flooding as their area is water-logged. For a community whose household incomes are generally low, it means people have to struggle to make ends meet.

“The rainfall pattern has changed; the rains mostly start late and end early. The weather is very unpredictable, making it difficult for us to plan ahead,” lamented Lameck Mbula, a peasant farmer in Chizimba.

But Mr Mbula’s worries are not just about the unpredictable rainfall pattern. He is also concerned with its intensity.

“The increasing intensity of rainfall is another worry for us here because we usually experience floods,” he said.

As a result of the changing climate and shifting seasons, farmers are slowly learning how to adapt.

There is abundant information on how vulnerable agriculture is to climate change by way of recurrent droughts and floods, thereby worsening poverty and limiting the capacity to adapt.

However, such information is not readily available to farmers, and this has been identified as a hindrance to progress.

It is for this reason that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have partnered with the Zambian Government to support the Integration of Agriculture into the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

And the first step is awareness raising among stakeholders. UNDP and FAO recently held a NAP awareness workshop to raise awareness and sensitise key stakeholders on the overall NAP process in Zambia.

Delegates to the workshop were also required to draft a roadmap for NAP in the agriculture sector and subsectors of Zambia by means of allowing all key stakeholders to participate in the process.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Julius Shawa said the NAP workshop was one such intervention meant to raise awareness on climate-related disasters, how they be managed and mitigated.

“Dealing with climate change hazards requires that necessary interventions and policies are put in place to address climate change-related risks and enhance our adaptive capacities as a nation,” Mr Shawa said.

The NAP process is a planning tool for integrating climate change interventions into medium and long-term solutions and good practices to ensure the agriculture sector contributes positively to people’s lives.

It also aims to reduce vulnerability and build adaptive capacity by mainstreaming climate change adaptation into all sector-specific and national development planning processes.

The initiative aims to safeguard livelihoods, raise agricultural production and boost food security. This is important for Zambia because livelihoods of the majority of citizens depend on agriculture and natural resources.

Strong adaptation planning and implementation are at the centre of the country’s action plans to increase communities’ resilience to climate change.

When done in a systematic, interactive and coordinated manner, across key sectors and ministries, national adaptation planning can be effective in helping Zambia safeguard livelihoods and achieve its developmental goals sustainably.

UNDP country director Mandisa Mashologu said the aim is to support national development priorities stemming from collective commitment to the global development agenda of leaving no-one behind.

“Through this process, we are all aiming to improve people’s livelihoods and increase resilience to mitigate against the shocks of climate change,” Ms Mashologu said.

The NAP is expected to help Zambia achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number two on eliminating hunger and SDG 13 on climate change adaptation and resilience.

“We as UNDP Zambia and FAO Zambia trust and hope that the meeting has provided an opportunity for you to explore new paths for adaptation within the agriculture sector,” Ms Mashologu said.

Ms Mashologu highlighted that climate change adaptation and resilience are key in achieving SDGs.

And adding his voice to the discourse, FAO country representative George Okech said climate change is a huge risk to efforts aimed at reducing poverty, and ultimately derails progress towards attaining SDGs.

Mr Okech said the NAP project intends to integrate climate change concerns related to agriculture-based livelihoods within existing national planning and budgeting processes.

“It is important that we all work together to ensure that climate change is addressed fully to help the sector withstand its effects, no matter the impact,” Mr Okech said.

With improved systems, African nations can break free from the poverty trap through investments in long-term productive assets and building a more climate-smart future.

Close to a billion dollars in agricultural investment has been made over the past 30 years, which translates into about 54 percent returns to small-holder farmers.

With a small increase in adaptation investments, indications are that Africa, Zambia inclusive, could increase its agricultural returns to over 70 percent within the next five years.

From the meeting, it was established that the challenge of strengthening the adaptation investment can be overcome by embracing innovative approaches, sharing good practices and ideas to impact more positively on the lives of small-scale farmers and ultimately their families.

“We as the UN system in Zambia and more specifically UNDP and FAO remain committed to support the Government and people of Zambia in strengthening the resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters,” said Ms Mashologu.