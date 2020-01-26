Education, feeding vulnerable children in Ng’ombe: Story of Elizabeth

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

MARGARET Sakala has never seen her father for sixteen years.

She is being raised by her mother, a maid, who struggles to provide for her and other siblings.

From such a background, going to school was a remote idea but luckily for her, Denstt Hill Community school in Ng’ombe Township gave her hope with its offer of free education.

Apart from that, the school, which has 280 pupils, runs a feeding programme, buys books and other school materials for 150 orphans and vulnerable children.

To keep the school running, parents of the remaining 130 pupils pay a monthly contribution of K 100.

Landing herself the opportunity to attend school had ignited in Margaret a desire to uplift the status of her family when she finally gets settled in life.