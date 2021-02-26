Edgar Lungu School pupils give lecture on greenhouse

STEPHEN PHIRI

Petauke

ALL boarding schools should introduce greenhouse projects so that they do away with buying vegetables, Edgar Lungu National Stem Secondary School pupils have proposed.

The pupils have planted vegetables and tomatoes, among others, which they feed on at the dining hall.

In separate interviews on Wednesday, five Grade 11 pupils, who are all prefects, said they own the project.

Chilumba Mutale said the pupils are proud to be associated with the greenhouse.