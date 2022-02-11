ECZ warns of no extension of closing dates for examinations registration

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) will not extend the registration period for candidates sitting this year's examinations because the fees which led to extensions previously have been abolished under the free education policy. The examinations are at grades Seven, Nine and 12 levels, as well as those for the general certificate of education (GCE), whose registration deadline is February 28. ECZ director Michael Chilala said about 221,000 candidates have so far registered. He has urged school head teachers, candidates and parents to conclude the registration process within the next three weeks. Addressing a media briefing yesterday, Dr Chilala said candidates who will not register by February 28 will not be allowed to sit examinations. "So far, we have registered 63,430 Grade Seven composite examinations; 33,329 junior secondary school leaving examinations: and 46,681 Grade Nine external examinations. "There are also 102 candidates registered for the School Certificate examinations and 54,028 for General Certificate of Education examinations. "The total number of candidates registered so far is 221,570," Dr Chilala said. He warned that unregistered candidates will not be allowed to write examinations if they fail to register before the deadline. He reminded all public and grant-aided schools that they are not supposed to pay for examination fees as Government will cater for them. "Grade Seven candidates in private schools shall pay K60 while Grade Nine candidates shall pay K160. Grade 12 will pay K440. "Candidates for Grade Nine [externals] are expected to pay K15 subject fee and K25 entry fee while General Certificate of Education (GCE) candidates will pay K120 subject fee and K75 entry fee," he said. He said all examination fees should be paid through the payment gateway as stated in the 2022 guidelines and regulations for