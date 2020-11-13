ECZ warns against unauthorised help with voters’ cards

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

TO HELP quicken the voter registration process, some citizens have taken it upon themselves to assist Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officers, a gesture the commission has warned against.

ECZ has advised members of the public against offering themselves as volunteers at registration centres perceived to have inadequate manpower because doing so is interfering with electoral operations.

On Wednesday, musician and human rights activist Maiko Zulu volunteered to help cut and laminate voters’ cards at a registration centre in Libala Township in Lusaka after he found a long queue of people being attended to by one officer.

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said in a statement yesterday that registration and police officers manning the centres have been directed not to allow anyone not employed by the commission to be involved in the registration exercise.