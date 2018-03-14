ECZ to set poll date

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will soon set the date for the Chilanga parliamentary by-election following communication from Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini declaring the seat vacant.

ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse said in an interview yesterday that the commission has received a letter from Dr Matibini concerning the vacancy in Chilanga Constituency.

“We received the Speaker’s letter declaring the Chilanga seat vacant. The Constitution gives us an allowance of 90 days but we will settle for the earliest date possible,” Ms Chimanse said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/