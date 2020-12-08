ECZ set for registration of inmates

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) is ready to conduct the voter registration exercise for inmates, which starts tomorrow.

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said all modalities have been put in place to conduct the voter registration exercise in correctional facilities.

“Various stakeholders were engaged prior to the voter registration exercise in correctional facilities and the commission will continue to do so,” Ms Bwalya said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday.

“The Church, the Judiciary, the Law Association of Zambia and the public were all engaged.”

On Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano said the three-day voter registration exercise in correctional facilities will start tomorrow and end on CLICK TO READ MORE