ECZ says no by-elections will be held before August 12

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THERE will be no by-election in Kaputa constituency following the death of parliamentarian Maxus Ng’onga because the Constitution does not allow for such a poll within 180 days before general elections.

Mr Ng’onga, who was Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament (MP), died on Tuesday after an illness.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said in response to a press query yesterday that the Kaputa parliamentary by-election is outside the constitutionally prescribed period.

Ms Luhanga said the last date for holding by-elections was February 15, 2021.

“As the 2021 general elections are scheduled to CLICK TO READ MORE