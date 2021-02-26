ECZ removes 18,000 double voters

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

OVER 18,000 voters have been deleted from the provisional register of 7,020,749 citizens because some people registered more than once.

This has reduced the number of people on the voters’ roll to 7,002,393, which is expected to reduce further after valid appeals, objections and deaths which may occur before the final register.

Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano said during a media briefing yesterday that 53 percent of registered voters are females while males account for 46.6 percent.

Mr Nshindano said after a de-duplication exercise by ECZ, the number of registered voters reduced by 0.2 percent. CLICK