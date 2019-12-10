ECZ recommends 235 constituencies

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) h a s recommended that the number of constituencies be increased from the current 150 to 235 in view of the growth in population.

If the recommendat ion comes to pass, there will be 243 Members of Parliament including the eight who are nominated by the head of State.

ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu said the recommendation arises from submissions received during the countrywide delimitation sittings and factors outlined in Article 59 of the Constitution which gives powers to the commission to delimit constituencies and wards