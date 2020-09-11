ECZ postpones voter registration

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has deferred the beginning of the mobile voter registration exercise from October 19 to October 28 this year.

This has been done to enable the commission to capture all people who will have obtained national registration cards (NRCs) during the ongoing mobile registration exercise.

Chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said during a press briefing yesterday that ECZ has been prompted to reschedule the dates for mobile registration of voters to allow all Zambians who will obtain an NRC to register as voters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the period for mobile issuance of NRCs by 10 days from September 10 to 19 under first phase of the exercise.

The second phase will run from September 20 to CLICK TO READ MORE