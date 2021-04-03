ECZ pleads

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

OUT of over seven million registered voters, less than a million have verified their details with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) online and physically, posing concern that some eligible voters could be disenfranchised.

And the electoral body is concerned with lack of adherence to coronavirus health guidelines among politicians, which might culminate in elections being super spreaders for the novel virus

Turnout in the five-days physical verification of voter’s details, which was supposed to end yesterday but has been extended for another five, has generally been poor.

