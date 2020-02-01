ECZ opens doors for prisoners to vote

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING a landmark judgment of August 2017 by the Constitutional Court to allow incarcerated people to vote, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has begun working on modalities to facilitate prisoners to participate in elections.

And Prison Care and Counselling Association executive director Godfrey Malembeka, who took the matter to court, says the decision by ECZ will improve the country's human rights profile.