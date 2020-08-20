ECZ gets K320m for voters

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE Treasury has released K325 million out of the K674 million the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will spend on the voter registration exercise from October 19 to November 20 this year.

Chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said in view of COVID-19 and reduced fiscal space, the commission revised its budget from the initial K842 million to K674 million.

Mr Nshindano said during a media briefing yesterday that ECZ will continue to engage the Treasury on the balance and is confident the money will be availed as scheduled.