ECZ ‘cuts teeth’ to bite offenders

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AS A measure to curb the escalating electoral and political violence, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has started reviewing the Electoral Enforcement Act.

And ECZ is concerned about the continued disregard of the electoral code of conduct by United Party for National Development (UPND) and Patriotic Front (PF) members.

Chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano told the media yesterday that the commission has found it difficult to enforce the electoral code of conduct because of stringent legal provisions, processes and CLICK TO READ MORE