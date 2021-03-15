ECZ cuts nomination fees

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

NOMINATION fees for presidential and parliamentary candidates in the August 12 general elections have been reduced by K5,000, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced.

Male presidential candidates will now pay K95,000 from K100,000, while their female counterparts will have to part away with K75,000 from K80,000.

Female parliamentary candidates will pay K13,500 from K15,000, while men will have to give ECZ K15,000, from K20,000.

The reduction in nomination fees follows concerns by some stakeholders that the charges were too high for some potential candidates.

Last year, stakeholders rejected the first proposal of K150,000 nomination fee for