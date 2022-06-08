ECZ chair Esau Chulu exits

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will not renew contracts for Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Justice Esau Chulu and his deputy, Emily Sikazwe. The non-renewal of the contracts follows their expiration. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya. “The President has made this decision in exercise of the power vested in him under section 4 (3) of the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Act number 5 of 2019,” Mr Bwalya said. The head of State has thanked Justice Chulu and Ms Sikazwe for their years of service to the country and wised them well in their future endeavours. Justice Chulu and Ms Sikazwe were appointed to head the country’s electoral body by CLICK TO READ MORE