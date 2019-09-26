ECZ brings online results proof

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) will next year introduce online verification of results in line with Government’s call for institutions to embrace electronic-governance.

ECZ director Michael Chilala said in an interview that the introduction of online verification of results will enable people to verify their results from the comfort of their homes using a mobile phone or laptop.

"The system has already been developed. What we are finalising is the payment module