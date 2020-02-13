Economy to rebound, says Ng’andu

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is positive of returning the country to debt sustainability and projects to grow the economy to three percent this year.

Zambia's debt has increased from US$10.23 billion recorded in June last year to US$11.2 billion as at end of December, while the stock of domestic arrears, excluding value added tax, amounted to K26.2 billion at end of September 2019, from K20.2 billion at end of June.