Economy getting stronger, says bank

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S economy is on track for stronger growth and may reach eight percent growth rate by 2020, Standard Chartered Bank has said.The anticipated growth is on account of improved productivity in the real sectors of the economy.

"A number of strides have been made on so many economic fronts. Maize production has declined [from 3.6 million tonnes last season to 2.3 million tonnes this year] but the country is still food secure.