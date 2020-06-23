Economists wary of second wave of COVID-19

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE second wave of coronavirus, which has hit China, will diminish efforts of restoring economies, which are already in depression, Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has said.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka said in an interview yesterday that many economic fundamentals will continue to be under threat.

China has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 as Zambia and the rest of the world continue to record new cases.

“The second wave is the bigger nail that will hit on the global economy. We cannot afford more lockdowns because economies will be destroyed further,” Dr Haabazoka said.

He said with China facing a second wave, imports from that country are likely to