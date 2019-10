CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is on course with Zambia’s economic transformation agenda despite the country’s electricity power supply and fiscal space constraints, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said.

Dr Ng’andu said over the past eight months, revenue collections were 9.9 percent above target, a development he attributed to Government’s resource mobilisation efforts.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/