Economic recovery plan nodded

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CABINET has approved the economic recovery programme (ERP), a stabilisation, recovery and growth plan aimed at restoring macroeconomics, attaining debt sustainability and diversifying the economy.

ERP is a successor initiative to the economic stabilisation and growth programme which was implemented over a period of three years from 2017 to 2019.

It seeks to help Government attain fiscal sustainability and restore economy growth.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said ERP is an important economic stabilisation programme whose details will be availed on