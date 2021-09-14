Ecobank partners SMEs to improve service

TRYNESS TEMBO, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN AN effort to help small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) improve service delivery, Ecobank has launched a business account which promotes the use of digital platform in the sub-sector.

The account offers SMEs three free digital features, namely Ecobank pay, which receives secured digital payments, Omnilite, which manages online banking transactions, and Google My Business, allows them to market their products and services on the platform.

Ecobank Zambia head – commercial Victor Shidono said the digital solutions will help businesses improve their operations.

“We launched the business account early this month as part of rebranding our current account. The purpose is to respond to customers’ needs in the ever changing digital world,” Mr Shidono said in an interview yesterday.

He said for a long time, SMEs had challenges of marketing their products and services online and CLICK TO READ MORE