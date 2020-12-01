EAZ warns against impulse spending

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has cautioned against impulse spending ahead of the festive season as this could trigger inflationary pressures.

EAZ Copperbelt chapter chairperson Matthews Muyembe said in an interview yesterday that the public needs to spend with caution by only buying what they need.

Mr Muyembe said the period immediately after the festivities [January] brings a lot of demand for money because of bills like school fees, uniforms and insurance.

“We need to be smart as we go towards the end of the year. Even as we make merry, we need to be wise in the way we spend,” he said.

Mr Muyembe said the public needs to be cautious about discounts and promotions on offer by shops and