EAZ boss talks cash for SMEs

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has commended the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) for releasing funds into the economy to boost liquidity and that priority should be given to small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) that are adversely hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, BoZ announced that it has established a K10 billion medium term refinancing facility to provide medium term liquidity in the wake of the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in view of the COVID-19.

Zambia, like other countries, has not been spared by the coronavirus, with the country recording 39 cases although five people have since been discharged from