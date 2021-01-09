Eating mopane worms out of love

VICTOR HAANGALA, Lusaka

I had lived alone for quite some time and of all the horrors of the day, cooking was the most horrific, oh I forgot, it was the washing of pots and dishes. Cooking was the second horror, if what I threw into those pots and pans at high heat and often burnt was can be labelled as “cooking.” Once I feared that I could probably burn the water that I was boiling as drinking water since I was an expert at burning things on my stove or blazer!

A dish washing machine is an answer, do I hear someone say? But well, since I could not afford a dish washing machine, I wondered if there were no magical pots and plates which would wash themselves after I had “cooked” and eaten from them.

To make matters worse, the area where I lived had water supply challenges and so I had to go outside the house with buckets and compete with my neighbours in our little community of three homes for dripping water from one “dependable” tap to fill our buckets. Running water in the house would have helped, or is it just this male thing! I finally admitted to myself that I had failed to live alone and so I went on a hunt for a wife.

Totally unexpected I was literally led into her as I came from presenting my Kid's Positive Impact radio programne on Sun FM on one glorious Sunday morning in Ndola as she walked from church. She stopped to buy some tute (cassava) and to this day, we call our first meeting place, "Tute Place." That day changed my life and