Easter sex ends in murder

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

OPTING to celebrate Easter by having sex, a 30-year-old woman of Mkushi has been stabbed to death by her 16-year-old lover. Before the gruesome murder in which Peter Simwinga used a kitchen knife to stab Tina Solo, the two, who met at one of the local bars in Itala Township, agreed to have sex. Peter allegedly murdered Ms Solo around 03:40 hours yesterday, according to her aunt, Mainess Chikwete, 42, of unmarked house of Itala Township, who reported her death to the police. As the two Easter lovebirds socialised, everything was okay until Ms Solo refused to CLICK TO READ MORE