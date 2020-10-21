East records more teenage pregnancies

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Chipata

IN JUST nine months, more than 1,800 school girls fell pregnant this year in Eastern Province with Petauke recording the highest at 391.

Provincial education officer Allan Lingambe said the other district with a high number of girls getting pregnant is Katete at 214.

In an interview with Zambia News and Information Services, Dr Lingambe said of the 1,841 pregnancies recorded, Chipata district had 188 while Sinda and Lumezi noted 171 and 131, respectively.

The girls fell pregnant between January and September this year.

He said Chasefu had 103 teenage pregnancies, Kasenengwa 92, Lusangazi 87, Chipangali 85 while CLICK TO READ MORE