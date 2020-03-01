East PS, Chipata mayor differ

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

GOVERNMENT says the failure by Chipata City Council to pay workers’ salaries for six months is due to its inability to maximise local revenue collection.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila said this in reaction to Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale, who attributed the local authority’s failure to settle salary arrears to overstaffing at the council.

The mayor further said the council is considering to surrender some workers posted to Chipata this year to the Local Government Service Commission CLICK TO READ MORE