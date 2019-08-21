East not spared from hunger

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

IN A remote community of Petauke district called Nkuntha, children at Nkuntha Primary School have been learning under a tree since the roof of their classroom was blown off in November 2016.

Since that time, the school has been using only one classroom block. Learners at the school do not learn adequately and only spend two hours in class.

Some learners have to be taught under a tree and the school has 445 pupils ranging from grades one to seven.

Some Nkuntha community residents are presently trying to rehabilitate another block of two classrooms using their own resources in fear that the roof of a second classroom will be blown off.

Head teacher at the school Mirriam Banda says the situation has negatively impacted the learning experience.